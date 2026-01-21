CM Assures All Support to Diff-Abled Students

Chennai: Assuring all necessary backing and support to differently abled students of the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged them to continue their studies by pursuing higher education with confidence since the government would stand by them, come what may.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Little Flower Convent school for the visually and hearing challenged in Chennai on Wednesday, Stalin recalled his longstanding 40 years of association with the institution and said that he had been celebrating his birthdays only with the students there every year since 1984.

During those visits he had interacted widely with the students and it was during one such visit to the school he met a visually challenged student who wanted the government’s financial support to her for attending a Young Leaders’ conference in the United States, which he took up with the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and had the funds released, he said.

That student, Beno Zaphine, later on made history by becoming the first visually challenged IFS officer and also found a mention in his biography ‘Avarum, Naanum’ (He and Me) written by his wife Durga Stalin, he said.

Stating that he always visited the school to celebrate his birthday along with his family, he said the school started with three students in 1926 by Catholic sisters from Belgium had now grown like a banyan tree providing shade to many and also lighted the lamp in the lives of thousands of special children.

The DMK government had already increased the scholarship for differently abled and 50 of them doing research for the PhD degree were receiving Rs one lakh stipend, he said, adding that those appearing for competitive examinations were given free lodging and boarding. Those affected by autism were given Rs 2000 assistance for their upkeep, he said.

For the first time in the country, the DMK government had announced reservation of seats in the over 13,000 local bodies in the State for the differently abled, he said, declaring that the century’s achievements were not possible without them.