CM Alleges Betrayal Of Tamil Nadu In Union Budget

Chennai: Alleging that the Union Budget 2026-27 betrayed Tamil Nadu by not providing anything for its development, Chief Minister M K Stalin wondered if it was because the Union Government, having predicted the results of the coming elections, did not want to allot any funds or announce schemes or address the long pending demands of the State that was anyway going to hand over only a defeat to the BJP.

Speaking at an event marking the completion of 10,000 camps under the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme at Tindivanam in Villupuram district on Wednesday, Stalin said the BJP and its allies were working against the development of the State when the DMK government was working hard to know about the needs of the people and making efforts to address them through several schemes like the ‘Ungaludan Stalin.’

The earlier practice of the Union Government to at least include a couplet from Tirukural in the Budget proposals was also done away with this year, leading to a total blackout of Tamil Nadu in the Budget despite the State being the second biggest economy, the most urbanized State and one having the most number of industries, he said.

Even the usual stunt of the BJP to allot funds to election-bound States, as it was done to States like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, was not adopted this time, revealing the hatred and animosity they had for Tamil Nadu, where elections were to be held this year, he said.

The State that was striving hard for the progress of the nation needed infrastructural development like new highways, more railway routes and Metro Rail projects but nothing was offered, he said, adding that the State that contributed so much to the exchequer though taxes was only getting back a paltry amount in return.

Pointing out that the State had not got any special schemes in the last 11 years, Stalin said the Dravidian Model government 2.0 that would return to power after the elections would implement more schemes for the people and make their dreams come true.

Listing his achievements after assuming office in 2021, he said the government wanted to meet the demands of the people rather than implementing big projects and added that the department, ‘Chief Minister’s Address,’ formed by merging three departments had found solutions to public grievances expressed through 1.49 crore petitions since May 2021.