CM Accuses Government of Insulting His Position

Chennai: Accusing Governor R.N. Ravi of insulting his gubernatorial position by refusing to read out the governor’s address prepared by the state government in the Assembly at the start of the year’s first session, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was facing a crisis that was unprecedented in the history of the state.

None of his predecessors C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa had faced a governor like the present one because those of the past behaved well, Mr Stalin said, replying to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the state Assembly on Saturday.The Chief Minister said the House considered the Governor’s recalcitrance in not reading the mandatory address prepared by a government elected by crores of people by repeating the same reason for three consecutive years was a challenge to democracy itself.Since Ravi had said that not singing the national anthem at the beginning of the Assembly session was the reason for his walking out of the House, Mr Stalin clarified that the tradition in the Assembly has been to sing the Tamil anthem at the beginning and the national anthem at the end and added that no one needed to teach patriotism to them.On the unique crisis of dealing with the Governor, who should be working for the welfare of the people but was working against the state and the government that strove for the people, Mr Stalin said that he had encountered numerous challenges in the past and had overcome them.In the last five years he had lived for the people and devised plans for their welfare and developed the state as a whole, which the opposition parties were unable to bear, he said, adding that the government also met the aspirations of crores of people.In today’s context, it was those who wanted to change the constitutional dignity of the democratic country with an authoritarian aura were the anti-nationals, whom the people could identify, he said.Referring to Ravi's statement explaining the reasons for his walkout from the Assembly, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu achieved the highest economic growth of 11.19 per cent last year when the state recorded a double digit economic growth after 14 years. The Union government has acknowledged the state’s feat, he said.If the Governor had any doubts on that, he should be directing his questions to that Union government that had sent him to Tamil Nadu, Mr Stalin said. On the Governor’s charge of an increase in crime rates, he said that the number of crimes had come down when compared to AIADMK’s rule.He listed out the achievements of the government since it assumed power in 2021 and said it had more plans of doing good things for the welfare of the people.Among the achievements were bringing down the percentage of people below poverty line to 1.43 per cent when that national average stood at 11.2 per cent, he said and added that poverty would be eliminated through the Tayumanavar scheme.In the 1,724 days in office, he had attended 8,685 events, signed 15,117 files, travelled to other districts 173 times, distributed assistance to 44,44,721 beneficiaries during 71 of those visits to the districts.