Chinese Imports Touch $96 Bn This Fiscal

Chennai: Amidst China’s extraordinary trade performance of reporting record surplus in 2025, India’s imports from the country went up to touch $96 billion during April-December period. Despite US sanctions, imports from Russia recorded a marginal dip of 2.7 per cent in December, while lower gold imports helped imports from Switzerland fall 62 per cent last month.

India’ imports from China grew 20 per cent to $11.69 billion in December and the total imports were up 13.46 per cent between April and December to $95.95 billion. With $14.247 billion worth of exports from India to China during the period, the trade deficit with the country went up to $81 billion.

As for the calendar year 2025, China reported a record surplus of over one trillion dollars with all its trade partners despite the tariff pressure from the US, underscoring the strength of China’s manufacturing and export model. This is the first time China’s full-year trade surplus crossed $1 trillion, surpassing the previous record of $993 billion set in 2024, according to a report by BBC.

While imports from China kept surging, exports from India too improved 67 per cent to $2 billion in December.

Imports from Russia, which was under US sanctions in December, marginally declined by 2.77 per cent. Crude oil being the largest commodity imported from Russia continued despite most of the oil companies cutting their shipments.

Meanwhile, imports from Switzerland fell by 62.5 per cent to $592 million in December while purchase of gold, the largest import category from Switzerland, was down by only 6.8 per cent. Silver imports into India were up 90 per cent as prices lifted the import value up.

Among other categories, import of raw and waste cotton was 212 per cent up to $446 million while it was 80 per cent up between April and December.

Export of iron ore was 59 per cent up while export of iron and steel was down by 4.48 per cent, indicating lesser value addition by the industry.