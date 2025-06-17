China Diverts Shipments Meant For US To India, Other Markets

CHENNAI: Amidst tariff war with the US, in May China diverted its goods to other countries, including India.

As per the latest trade figures from China, China’s exports to the US have seen a sharp drop and those goods are being redirected to markets like India, the European Union, and ASEAN, according to GTRI.

While China’s overall exports grew modestly by 4.6 per cent from $302.1 billion in May 2024 to $316.2 billion in May 2025. But the May 2025 trade data points to growing tensions between the US and China, with exports between the two dropping sharply. China’s exports to the US plummeted by 34.5 per cent, from $44.0 billion to just $28.8 billion over the same period.

In May, Chinese exports to India were up 12.4 per cent to $11.13 billion. India’s import surge in electronics and machinery—much of it from China—and rising exports to the US suggest that global supply chains are adapting quickly. The numbers also signal rising risks for India amid Middle East tensions and a more protectionist trade environment.

Exports to the European Union were up 12 per cent to $49.5 billion, and ASEAN were up 15 per cent to $58.4 billion. “Countries should watch out for any incidence of export push by dumping,” said GTRI.