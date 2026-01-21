Chennai Telugu Community Pays Tribute to NTR

CHENNAI: The Telugu community in Chennai paid floral tributes to legendary actor, founder of the Telugu Desam Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

The commemorative event brought together several prominent personalities, including Dr. S. Adinarayana, national president of the Adileela Foundation, senior politician, Dr. S. Venu Gopala Charry, former MLA, MP and Union minister, Dr. C.M.K. Reddy, president of the All India Telugu Federation, noted neurologist, Dr. Girish, Dr. Siva Kumari, T. Rama Krishna, global president of WAM, and others.

Speakers recalled NTR’s enduring legacy as a visionary administrator and mass leader who reshaped governance in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. Adinarayana reiterated that NTR deserved the Bharat Ratna for his contributions, while Dr. Venu Gopala Charry highlighted his role in strengthening the spirit of united Andhra Pradesh.

The gathering also reflected the essence of Sankranti, celebrating farmers, unity and social harmony, with participants expressing commitment to organising more such cultural and social initiatives.