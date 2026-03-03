Chennai Reservoirs Have 79.45% Water Storage

CHENNAI: Chennai’s six key drinking water reservoirs together hold 79.45 per cent of their combined full capacity of 13,222 million cubic feet (mc ft) with 10,504 mc ft of water on Tuesday, according to the latest data released by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The figures indicate that while storage remains comfortable ahead of peak summer, inflows and outflows are being closely regulated to maintain balance.

In Poondi reservoir, the city’s primary storage source, water level stands at 3,044 mc ft, against its full capacity of 3,231 mc ft, registering a strong 94.21per cent storage level. The reservoir recorded an inflow of 360 cusecs and an outflow of 567 cusecs. On the same day last year, Poondi had 2,832 mc ft, indicating a healthier position this year.

In contrast, Cholavaram, the smallest of the major city reservoirs, is at 556 mc ft, out of 1,081 mc ft capacity, or 51.43 per cent, making it the lowest in percentage terms among the six. The reservoir recorded an outflow of eight cusecs and no rainfall. Last year, it held just 139 mc ft on the same date.

At Puzhal (Red Hills), storage stands at 2,667 mc ft against 3,300 mc ft capacity, translating to 80.82 per cent. The reservoir is nearly in equilibrium, with 210 cusecs inflow and 209 cusecs outflow. However, it had 2,930 mc ft on the same day last year, showing a marginal dip.

Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai reservoir is relatively stable at 428 mc ft, out of 500 mc ft capacity, or 85.60 per cent, with inflow of 35 cusecs and outflow of 16 cusecs. It had 438 mc ft on this date last year.

Chembarambakkam, another major contributor to the city’s water supply, holds 2,872 mc ft of its 3,645 mc ft water storage, or 78.79 per cent. With inflow of 210 cusecs and outflow of 208 cusecs, storage remains steady. Last year, the reservoir stored 3,337 mc ft on the corresponding day.

Veeranam lake, which supplements Chennai’s water supply from the Cauvery basin, has 937.35 mc ft stored against its 1,465 mc ft capacity, representing 63.98 per cent storage. It recorded an outflow of 174 cusecs and no rainfall. On the same day last year, it held 913.70 mc ft.

Overall, the six reservoirs recorded a combined inflow of 815 cusecs and a higher outflow of 1,182 cusecs, with no rainfall reported across the catchment areas on the day of assessment. Compared to the 10,589.70 mc ft stored on the same day last year, the current storage is marginally lower by about 85 mc ft.