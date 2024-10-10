Chennai: Navaratri Golu with 500 kg silver idols and show pieces

Chennai: Navaratri is marked by annual Brahmotsavams at reputed temples with the deities taken out on various vahanas richly adorned and paraded around the temple, amidst sacred hymns and chanting.

People celebrate Navaratri with gaiety and joy arranging Golu in their houses and inviting neighbours to view their creative skills.

In Chennai, Challani Jwellery Mart drew the attention of its customers and public by arranging Navaratri golu with silver idols and art pieces, together weighing 500 kg.

Special pujas were also performed at the Golu, adding festive vibes to the occasion.