Chennai Court Awards Lifer to Three Bawaria Gang Members For Murder of AIADMK MLA

Chennai: A court here on Monday sentenced three members of the notorious Bawaria gang to life imprisonment in the case relating to the murder of AIADMK legislator K Sudarsanam in 2005 and dacoity.

Sudarsanam was the AIADMK MLA of Gummidipoondi in neighbouring Thiruvallur district and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare when the incident took place.

On January 9, 2005, at 2.45 am, a five-member gang broke into his house in Thanakulam near Periyapalayam, shot Sudarsanam dead, attacked his wife and sons and looted 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Following instructions from then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, special police teams were formed under then IGP S R Jangid to trace and nab the culprits.

Following a tip-off in March, the Bawariya robbers from Haryana and Rajasthan were arrested. In September, two of the main accused were shot at and fatally injured in the northern state.

Of those arrested, Om Prakash and Boora died due to illness while serving life imprisonment in Vellore jail. Three women who were granted bail absconded.

The case against the remaining four, Jagadish, Rakesh, Ashok and Jaildar Singh, came up for hearing before the Chennai Additional Sessions Court.

About 86 people were examined. After the investigation from all sides was completed, the judge pronounced the verdict in the case against four people on November 21.

Jagadish, Rakesh and Ashok were found guilty, and their quantum of punishment was announced by judge Abraham Lincoln today.