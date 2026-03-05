Chennai Commute Enters New Phase

Chennai: The capital city’s transportation landscape has rapidly evolved over the last 10 years from the traditional road system to an integrated, modern and multi-modal network including metro rail and revamped MRTS.



On Thursday, Southern Railway conducted a high-speed trial run between Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS stretch.

Chennai's electric train network, one of the country's oldest and busiest, connects the city to suburban areas with over two million commuters availing the services. While the Mass Rapid Transit System connecting Chennai Beach to Velachery through a 15 km elevated track, is helpful for those in the southern suburbs, the air-conditioned suburban trains introduced last year provide a more comfortable and commuter-friendly option during hot weather.



However, it is Chennai metro rail that has significantly improved urban mobility by providing a fast and a reliable alternative to road traffic. Reduced travel time has made metro rail a preferred choice of thousands for their daily travel. Besides, air-conditioned coaches, cleanliness, CCTVs and digital ticketing have further enhanced the overall satisfaction of commuters.

The expanding metro rail network and its integration with suburban and MRTS lines is likely to make daily commuting more comfortable and convenient. However, the ongoing metro rail’s phase II work has caused severe traffic congestion in several places. Moreover, improving first-mile and last-mile connectivity has become crucial for maximizing metro rail’s impact.



Meanwhile, the state’s transportation policy proposes to create a modern, eco-friendly and integrated multimodal network. It aims at connecting bus, rail and metro services for seamless travel. But the goal of reducing private vehicle usage and promoting a more sustainable, efficient and interconnected public transportation system is a difficult one to achieve.