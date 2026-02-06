Centre Betrays TN on Many Counts, Says Udhayanidhi

Thanjavur: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said the BJP government at the Centre has betrayed Tamil Nadu in many aspects.

Speaking at the marriage function of the family of S.S.Palani Manickam, a former Union minister, here on Friday, Udhayanidhi said the BJP has betrayed Tamil Nadu without providing funds due for the state.

On the education front, it was imposing Hindi and Sanskrit, he said.

“Nirmala Sitharaman, the present Union finance minister, often takes pride in saying that she belongs to Tamil Nadu. But not even a single scheme for Tamil Nadu has been announced in this Budget. In last year’s Budget, there was no mention of Tamil Nadu’s name itself in the Budget speech. But Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Opposition leader in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly now, welcomes the Budget. Even before the Finance minister finished her Budget speech, Palaniswami has said it was a good Budget. He proves to be a hardcore slave of the BJP,” Udhayanidhi said.

He added that on the other hand, with the efforts taken by the DMK government in the state, Tamil Nadu has moved to be the No. 1 state in the country on many indicators.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has done a lot for women. Not able to tolerate this growth, the Union BJP government is trying to trouble the state by denying our fiscal rights and educational rights, he charged.

“Irrespective of old or new slaves to the BJP from Tamil Nadu, the DMK will win 200 seats in the coming Assembly election,” Udhayanidhi said.

Ministers, MLAs and MPs participated in the wedding function.