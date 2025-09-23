Celebrations for Tamil Nadu, Best in Education

Chennai: A massive celebration to mark Tamil Nadu becoming the best State for education has been planned for Thursday, September 25, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as chief guest, State Additional Chief Secretary for Media, P Amutha said on Monday.

Addressing media persons at the Secretariat, Amutha said that seven schemes launched by the DMK government would be shown as examples for the state of education to have reached a high level. Achievers, beneficiaries and other participants of the event would speak at the celebrations and share their experiences, she said.

Among the seven signature welfare schemes whose benefits would be highlighted were welfare measures like ‘Naan Mudhalavan’ scheme, Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme, ‘Pudumani Pen’ scheme, ‘Tamil Puthalvan’ scheme, ‘Achievers in Sports’ scheme and ‘Achievers among Special Children’ scheme, she said.