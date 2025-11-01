CBI Continues Second Day of Probe at Karur Stampede Site

Karur: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Saturday began the second day of investigation at the stampede site in Veluchamipuram, Karur. A team of 10 CBI officials used a 3D laser scanner device to carry out measurement and mapping work for the second consecutive day.

On Friday, the team had measured a 300-meter stretch in the area using the same 3D laser scanning technology. A senior CBI team comprising six officers returned to Karur on Friday to intensify the ongoing probe into the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives during a public meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay.

The stampede occurred on October 27 at Veluchamipuram during a public interaction event attended by Vijay. Following the incident, CBI officials had conducted an initial two-day inquiry starting October 17 but temporarily returned to their stations on October 19 ahead of the Deepavali festival.

Since October 21, Inspector Manokaran and a head constable have been stationed at the Public Works Department (PWD) Guest House in Karur to continue translation and documentation work related to the case. With the return of the six-member senior team, the investigation has now entered its second phase, which sources say will be further intensified in the coming days.

Meanwhile, TVK Chief Vijay announced a Special General Council Meeting to be held on November 5 at 10:00 am at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Hotel. The meeting aims to decide the party’s future activities following the Karur stampede.

"Since the situation on the ground gives us great encouragement, we must now take our next step with even greater care, deliberation, and foresight. In this context, we must deliberate on the next phase of the party's upcoming programs and activities. Therefore, to make decisions on these matters, we have resolved to convene a special general council meeting," Vijay said in a statement.