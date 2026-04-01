Case Filed Against Vijay, 5000 Followers

Chennai:A case has been filed against Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay and about 5000 unnamed followers who gathered at Kolathur constituency in Chennai to listen to his campaign speech from a vehicle on Monday under various changes.

Leaders of the TVK complained against the action taken by the Peravallur Police to the Chief Electoral Officer, Achana Patnaik, and the Chennai District Election Officer J Kumaragurbaran to explain the action and asked to ensure that all election candidates were treated equally.

Among the charges against Vijay and others are not giving way for the ambulance, fighting with women, causing damage to public property, climbing atop electricity installations and trees and mobilizing a crowd of 5000 persons when permission was granted for a gathering of 500.

The incident occurred when Vijay, after filing his nomination for the Assembly elections from Perambur constituency went on a campaign through the roads of Chennai in his specially fabricated vehicle. From Perumbur constituency he went to Korattur and then to Villivakkam.

As the campaign vehicle reached the main road in Villivakkam it found itself in the midst of heavy traffic that made movement difficult, leave alone the possibility of Vijay addressing the crowd from inside the vehicle.

So, Vijay stormed out of the vehicle and left home in a car, leaving his fans who had gathered there in disappointment. Later police registered the case against Vijay, TVK leaders and faceless cadre.

Vijay would file his nominations from Trichy East, the second constituency from which he is contesting the April 23 elections to the Assembly on Thursday, April 2.

Vijay fans claim that the police was restricting the movement of Vijay because he has launched a personal tirade against Chief Minister M K Stalin and using the campaign platforms for his attacks against Stalin, the DMK government and the family members of Stalin.