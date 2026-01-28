Call To Study Geo-Stability Of Slopes Along NMR Track

OOTY: While an uprooted tree that fell on the train track between Hillgrove-Kallar sector forced cancellation of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train service between the racked Mettupalayam and Coonoor stretch of the NMR on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, residents here wanted slope and geo-stability studies along the NMR track in the challenging terrain for corrective action as the NMR track has begun to suffer even during moderate rainfall in recent years.

Rajeshkumar James, former secretary of the Citizens’ Forum of Coonoor, noted that in the past, NMR would generally see some damage during heavy rainfall in the north-east monsoon period.

The railway administration, too, would be ready during the NE monsoon to rise to the occasion to keep the track in order.

But, in recent years, minor land-slips, falling of the boulder on the NMR track and uprooting of trees along the NMR track even when the hills receive moderate rainfall has become the order of the day. This has become a matter of serious concern now, he said.

“In the backdrop of the climate change factor, the rainfall pattern, too, has seen drastic changes in the Nilgiris over the past few years. Uniformity in the rainfall pattern has changed now. Sudden heavy rains in winter and the gushing down of rainwater from the slopes also pose a threat to the already fragile slopes in the Coonoor-Hillgrove-Kallar sector. So, the need of the hour is to initiate studies on slope stability along the NMR track by roping in experts from the geology department. This will help identify the weak and sensitive spots along the NMR track to take corrective measures and to strengthen the slopes to ensure that the NMR journey is always safe and secure. There is a need to study whether any changes in the geological aspects in the upper reaches of the Coonoor-Hillgrove slopes triggers vibrations that finally inflict damage to the weak spots on the NMR track below,” he advocated.