Bursting of Crackers Allowed From 6 am to 7 am, 7 pm to 8 pm in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Urging the people to celebrate a noiseless and smoke-free Deepavali on October 20, the State government has fixed the timing for lighting fire crackers between 6 am and 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm.

Bursting of fire crackers had severe deleterious effects on people’s health and caused land, water and air pollution, ultimately impacting the environment, a press release from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said on Tuesday.

Issuing a list of ‘do’s and don’t’s’ to the people celebrating the festival, the release recommended the lighting of green crackers causing less pollution, low sound and bursting crackers as a community in a common place with due permission from the authorities.