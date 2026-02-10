Budget Laid Firm Foundation For Viksit India by 2047: BJP

Kanyakumari: BJP national secretary Anil Antony on Monday said the Union Budget-2026 had laid a firm foundation for achieving the goal of making India a fully developed nation by 2047.

Speaking to reporters at Nagercoil, Antony said the Budget gave priority to infrastructure development, defence and artificial intelligence, while also focusing on welfare measures for the poor, women, fishermen, youth and farmers. He also said India was progressing towards self-reliance in critical sectors such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles, which would reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the country’s global economic position.Moreover appreciating Tamil Nadu of playing key role in the country’s growth story and had emerged as an important centre for export-oriented manufacturing, the BJP leader, however, added that it was mainly because of continued support and aid from the Union government.Rejecting the allegations by opposition parties that India had bowed to pressure from US President Donald Trump and agreed to zero duty imports of farm products from the US under a bilateral trade agreement, Antony said the claims were unfounded. He asserted that India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers or yield to international pressure, and said the Narendra Modi-led government had consistently placed the farming community at the centre of its policies.Turning to Tamil Nadu politics, he said the people of the state had lost confidence in the DMK-Congress alliance, alleging a deterioration in law and order under the DMK government. He claimed that the electorate was now looking to the AIADMK-BJP alliance for stable and effective governance in the state.