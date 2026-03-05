Brain dead man's organs donated to five persons

Thanjavur: Organs of a brain dead person were donated to five persons here on Thursday.

Doctors of Thanjavur Medical College Hospital said that Manikantan of Thirucherai in Kumbakonam taluk was hit by a train when he was walking alongside the rail track near his house on March 3.

He was admitted to the Government hospital at Kumbakonam and was given first aid. Later he was shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. On finding that he became brain dead, doctors spoke to his relatives and appealed to them for organ donation.

They also agreed. Accordingly, Manikantan's two kidneys, liver, cornea of two eyes and skin were harvested. Kidneys were sent to Madurai, liver to Tiruchy, cornea to Rajah Mirasudhar hospital here and skin to a private hospital.

Doctors said that five persons benefited from the organ donation.

Dr. Poovathi, Dean of Thanjavur Medical College and others, paid homage to Manikantan.