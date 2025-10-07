Bonus For State PSU Group C & D Employees

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a bonus and ex-gratia up to 20 per cent for 2,69,439 Group C and D employees of State public sector undertakings, which would cost the government Rs 376.01 crore.

Among the undertakings, whose employees would be paid 8.33 percent bonus and 11.76 per cent ex-gratia are TANGEDCO, state transport corporations, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Permanent employees in most of the other undertakings would receive 8.33 percent bonus and 1.67 per cent ex-gratia and those of TWAD would be eligible for only 8.33 percent bonus, the announcement said, adding that orders for employees working for cooperative organisations would be issued later.