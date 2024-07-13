BJP's losing streak will continue unless it respects state's sentiment: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin after by-election results

Chennai: As DMK candidate Anniyur Siva is poised for a thumping victory in the Vikravandi assembly by-election in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the people of the state saw DMK as a party that brings development to the state.

Pointing out that the Opposition INDIA alliance is leading in 11 out of 13 assembly constituencies across the country in the by-elections, the Chief Minister said that unless the BJP respects the state's sentiments, they cannot run the country.

"In the by-elections out of the 13 assembly constituencies across the country, the INDIA Alliance has been leading in 11 of them. BJP has lost. BJP is a party that was not able to obtain a majority to form a government in parliament. The BJP has formed the government only because of certain parties that stooped down to help them," Stalin said in a statement.

"The same losing streak has continued in these by-elections for the BJP. BJP should learn its lesson from these losses. The BJP should atleast learn from now on that if they do not respect the sentiments of each state, they will never be able to run the party or the government," he added

Stalin extended his gratitude to all the voters in the Vikravandi constituency.

According to the figure updated on the Election Commission's website, DMK's Anniyur Siva is leading by 58,785 votes over his nearest rival, PMK's C. Anbumani.

Stalin pointed out that in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the DMK-led INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu swept all 40 constituencies, which gave a massive defeat to AIADMK and the BJP.

"The AIADMK party very well knew that they would lose once again if they contested in the by-election; that is why they withdrew from the polls. Similarly, BJP also knew they would lose so they fielded their alliance partner PMK in the by-election, and it is still unclear why PMK contested in a by-election when they have already taken a stand to not contest in any by-election," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said that despite knowing that they would lose, the BJP-led alliance contested.

"They were spewing hatred and fake news about DMK and particularly me. Just to hide the complete defeat, they indulged in cheap propaganda. Voters never put their belief in the people who have been constantly lying. They have been chased away by the voters. People have decided that DMK is the only party that they need for the development of themselves as well as the state," Stalin said in the statement.