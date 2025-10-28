BJP Trying Short Cuts Like SIR to Capture TN: CM Stalin

Chennai: Unveiling a new political slogan, ‘My polling booth – Victorious booth,’ DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin called upon his party leaders to concentrate on their own polling booths and increase the votes for their alliance and prove to the fascist BJP that it would never realize its daydream to launch an onslaught against Tamil Nadu as long as the DMK was there.

Speaking at a training programme for senior functionaries of the DMK, organized at Mahabalipuram to prepare them for the elections, Stalin said the 2026 elections would determine the future of the State and decide if it would be ruled by the independent DMK that held up its head high or by the slaves who would bent to New Delhi’s diktats.

Expressing the hope that the DMK was poised to form a government for the seventh time as its achievements and schemes had touched crores of hearths and hearts of people, he said the BJP was trying out shortcuts to come to power as it was peeved over the DMK’s invincibility and ability to stand up against the BJP with a strong backbone.

So the BJP was introducing SIR (special intensive revision) of electoral rolls to eliminate the names of people belonging to the working class and scheduled castes, minorities and women from the voters’ list to enable the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, win the election, Stalin said, urging the party leaders to be alert and ensure that it did not happen.

Only the DMK had the wherewithal to resist such moves by the BJP legally and with the support of the people and the party had already appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to refrain from hurrying up the process of electoral roll revision and depriving people of their voting rights, he said, adding that the AIADMK, which had pledged its own rights to the BJP, would have no time to think about the people’s rights.

Apart from that racial enemies and Tamil traitors who had lined up against the State, the general secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, had surrendered his party, which was till recently maintaining some Dravidian identity at least for namesake, completely to Union Home Minister Amit Shah against the wishes of the people and also his party members.

So, the 2026 elections were to save Tamil Nadu from the BJP and AIADMK that were aiming at swallowing it and then destroying it, Stalin said, adding that the State’s self-respect and individuality had to be maintained by saving the land, language and honour, for which a clean sweep in the elections was essential.

The only target of the DMK functionaries was to ensure the victory of the party and its allies in the elections, for which unity among them was necessary, he said.