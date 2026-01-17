BJP, PMK Flay High Liquor Sales for Pongal

Chennai: BJP State President Nainar Nagenthiran and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss flayed the DMK government for promoting liquor sales in the State as it touched Rs 518 crore during the Pongal festival.

It was an irony that no festival was celebrated without the stench of alcohol in DMK rule, Nagenthiran said in a message on X, referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s pledge to do away with drugs.

He alleged that the Rs 3000 Pongal gift given to the people was taken back with the other hand by selling liquor to them.

Anbumani Ramadoss said that liquor sales had shown more growth than that of the State’s economy, pointing out that while the economy grew at a rate of 11.19 percent, sales of liquor leaped by 14.10 percent from the previous year.

It was a government ploy to take back the Rs 6,000 crore that was given away as Pongal gift to the people, he alleged.