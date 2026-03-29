BJP Gets Few Winnable Seats Despite Double-Digit Vote Share In LS Polls

BJP functionaries in most parts of the state are upset over the seat allocation to the party after it secured 11.34 per cent votes when it contested alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the AIADMK polled 20.46 per cent.

The BJP functionaries feel only seven seats, Coimbatore North, Thalli, Rasipuram, Avanashi, Madurai South, Sattur, Coimbatore North, Vasudevanallur, as winnable constituencies, while there will be close fight in four constituencies - Mylapore, Nagercoil, Radhapuram and Tiruppur South.

If Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) makes an impact, the number of winnable seats may come down further, they opine.

The Congress, which secured only 4.37 per cent votes when it contested alone in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, moved heaven and earth and wrenched 28 seats from the DMK by publicly threatening to join hands with TVK’s Vijay. But the BJP ruling the country for 12 years, has settled for one seat less than the Congress and got no seat for Annamalai in Coimbatore where he pushed the AIADMK to third place in the Lok Sabha elections.

In Chennai, the saffron party polled more votes than the AIADMK in 12 of the 16 Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha elections but was allocated only Mylapore. The BJP hopes to win Thalli in Krishnagiri but considers Avadi and Tiruvannamalai, in the northern region, besides Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Gandharvakottai and Pudukottai as hopeless seats.

As per the 2024 Lok Sabha statistics, the BJP occupied the second position in seven seats in Coimbatore besides all the three seats in the Nilgiris district and Palladam in Tiruppur. Rasipuram and Avanashi where Union minister L. Murugan is expected to contest, have good support for the BJP and AIADMK.

Though the BJP is very strong in Colachel, Vilavancode and Padmanabhapuram seats in Kanyakumari district, the party will face an uphill task since the AIADMK got only 2-3 per cent votes in the three Assembly segments in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.