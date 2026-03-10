BJP Expels Spokesman For Calling Vijay To Be An Ally

CHENNAI: The State BJP expelled its spokesman A N S Prasad, on Tuesday reportedly because he expressed a view that the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by Vijay, should join the NDA if it really wanted to stop the DMK from coming to power.

Prasad's appeal to Vijay, through a statement on Sunday, to align with the BJP to prevent the scattering of the anti-DMK votes, did not go well with the party high command that the BJP State president, Nainar Nagendran, expelled him and relieved him from all positions in the party.



