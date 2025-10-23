BJP Backs Colleges’ Bandh over Fee Arrears

Hyderabad: The BJP has extended support to the statewide bandh on November 3 announced by private college managements demanding the immediate release of long-pending fee reimbursement arrears from the government.

A delegation of college management representatives met BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao at his residence on Wednesday and explained that the prolonged delay in clearing arrears had pushed many institutions to the brink of closure. Rao assured them of the party’s solidarity and condemned the government’s inaction, saying that the delay had caused “unprecedented financial distress in the education sector.”

Rao demanded that the government release the Rs 12,000-crore arrears without further delay, warning that hundreds of colleges were struggling to pay faculty and non-teaching staff salaries. “The government’s negligence is directly affecting thousands of students and employees. Institutions are unable to meet even basic operational expenses,” he said.

The state BJP chief accused the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who also holds the education portfolio, of “playing with the future of students” by ignoring repeated assurances to college managements. He recalled that private institutions had earlier postponed their strike after being promised clearance of arrears before Dasara and Diwali, but the government failed to deliver.

The bandh call has been issued by private professional colleges, including engineering, pharmacy, nursing, MBA, MCA, and B.Ed institutions. They allege that the non-payment of government subsidies has paralysed their operations, forcing many to borrow funds or reduce staff.

Management associations warned that if the arrears were not cleared soon, admissions and academic schedules for the next semester could be disrupted, affecting thousands of students statewide. The BJP leadership said it would organise protests and press the government in the Assembly to ensure the fee reimbursement crisis is resolved at the earliest.