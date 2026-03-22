BJPAnnounces Its Nominee for Karaikal (South)

Puducherry: The BJP, an ally of AINRC in the Union Territory, on Sunday announced M Arulmurugan as its Karaikal (South) candidate for the April 9 Assembly polls.

A press release issued by the BJP's Central office in New Delhi said this.

The BJP got 10 seats in the AINRC-led alliance, and the territorial Assembly has 30 seats.

The agreement was reached between it and the AINRC when the regional party's leaders met Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The AINRC has been earmarked 16 seats, and the AIADMK and Lakshia Jananayaga katchi (LJK) have been allotted two seats each.

The first list of the BJP released on Saturday announced its candidates for nine out of the ten seats allotted to it.

Territorial Home Minister A Namassivayam is seeking re-election from Mannadipet as a BJP candidate. Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Embalam R Selvam is seeking re-election from Manavely.

A John Kumar of the BJP, a minister inducted in the AINRC-led NDA government in 2025 and remaining without a portfolio, has been shifted to Mudaliarpet from Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

Sai J Saravanan Kumar of the BJP, a former minister in the present government, was not given a ticket and E Theepainthan a nominated legislator in the outgoing Assembly, is fielded as BJP candidate in Oussudu. Saravanan Kumar's supporters staged a protest on Saturday, against the denial of a ticket to him. They burnt their party identity cards in front of BJP office here.

Similarly, former legislator A Baskar who joined the BJP after quitting AIADMK a few months ago in the presence of Mansukh Mandaviya at Mudarliarpet, couldn't find his name in the candidates' list. His supporters registered their protest too.

Baskar is the elder brother of the AIADMK secretary here, A Anbalagan.