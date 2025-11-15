Bihar Polls, A Lesson For Everyone: Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Congratulating veteran leader Nitish Kumar for his decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections and wishing him well in fulfilling the expectations of the people of that State, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the result of the election did not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), whose reputation was at its lowest point.

In a message on X, Stalin said on Saturday that he also appreciated young leader Tejashwi Yadav for his tireless campaign, adding that election outcomes reflected welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote was polled.

The leaders of the INDIA bloc were seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges, he said.

‘The citizens of this country deserve a stronger and more impartial Election Commission, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win,’ he said.