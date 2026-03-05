Beedi Leaves Smuggling to Lanka Halted in Ramanathapuram

RAMESWARAM: Beedi leaves, brought in a tractor to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, were seized near the Valangapuri beach Thursday.

On the instructions of the additional director of police, coastal security group police, a special team was formed at each coastal security group police station to continuously monitor smuggling incidents in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

On a tip-off received by the coastal security group police Thursday, and acting on the instructions of additional superintendent of police Balakrishnan, coastal security group police inspector Jansirani, Pudumadam sub-inspector Jenibarani and other police officers were engaged in an intensive search operation.

About 1,603 kg of beedi leaves and 257 beedi pandals, loaded on to a tractor, to be smuggled to Sri Lanka near the Valangapuri beach, were seized and brought to the Pudumadam police station for investigation.

The seized beedi leaves have been handed over to the Keezhakkarai customs department.