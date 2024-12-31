Award Announced in the Name of Johnsingh

Chennai: The State government announced the institution of an award in the name of late A J T Johnsingh, a renowned wildlife biologist and well known conservationist, that would be presented to an individual or institution for exemplary contribution to wildlife conservation and called for applications and nominations.

Applications and nominations for the award, carrying a citation and a prize money of Rs 25 lakh, could be submitted from all over the country through the Forest Department website (https://www.forests.tn.gov.in/) or by post to the office of the Principal Chief Conservator Forests (HoFF), State Forest Headquarters, Guindy-Velachery Main Road, Chennai - 600 032, before January 31, 2025, an official press said.

Johnsingh, hailing from Nanguneri in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, had dedicated his life in the field of science based conservation and trained scores of young biologists and wildlife managers at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, the release said.

From the days of his post graduation till his death in 2024, he had worked for the application of science in wildlife conservation and inspired many wildlife lovers, environmentalists and forest officers towards professional approach in wildlife conservation, the release said.