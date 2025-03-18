Avvaiyar Figures in Assembly Debate

Chennai: Tamil legendary poetess Avvaiyar figured in the State Assembly debate on Tuesday, leading to the State water Resources Minister Durai Murugan saying that there had been five Avvaiyars according to research, which prompted Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu saying that instead of referring to the poetess with respect as Avvaiyar, now we were saying Avvai Yar (Which Avvai).

It started with former Minister and AIADMK member O S Manian raising a question on the floor of the House on the possibility of the government setting up a Avvaiyar Knowledge Hub at Thulipattinam in Vedaranyam.

While State Information Minister M P Saminatha said it would be considered depending on the financial position of the government, Durai Murugan asked which of the five Avvaiyars was Manian referring to.

Manian, representing Vedaranyam, said he wanted a knowledge hub for the Avvaiyar for whom there was a temple in his place.

Raising another question during Question Hour, former Minister R B Udhayakumar wanted the toll gate at Kappalur to be done away with and urged the State government to take it up with the Union Government.

State PWD Minister A V Velu said that the matter had been taken up with the Union Government 2 to 3 times but to no avail. Even if the toll gate was fully removed, the Union Government should issue passes for the local people, he said, assuring the House that the matter would be pursued further.