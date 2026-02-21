‘Attack,’ Stalin War Cry To Digital Warriors

Chennai: Taking pride in the DMK alone having an army of principled online warriors who were neither party members nor office-bearers, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin urged his band of digital fighters to not restrict themselves to playing the defensive role but launch all-out offensive attacks occasionally to fight fake news.

Addressing ‘LOADING 2.0 IT wing,’ a conclave of DMK’s IT wing members and supporters in Chennai on Friday, Stalin said the BJP ran a plethora of right wing accounts, half of them official pages and the rest meme creators, to disseminate fake news that should be responded to immediately with evidence and proof if it was against the party.

Urging the social media brigade not to get provoked by the messages and fake news but deal with them maturely, lacing the replies with humour and employing comedy to hit back, he said the rivals, whose dominance in the media could never be matched by them, would try to set them against their alliance partners.

So, he wanted the DMK functionaries to be careful with the rival social media posts and also wanted them to reply to them even if it would reach only half of those who read the fake news spread by them.

The social media volunteers were those who earned education because of the Dravidian movement, came up in life because of the DMK’s policies and inherited the social justice perspective from M Karunanidhi, had the gratitude of having risen in life due to the Dravidian movement, he said.

Those volunteers supported the DMK for the sake of Tamil Nadu’s future without expecting any rewards in return and it was difficult for those from other parties to understand their commitment and dedication, Stalin said.

He announced the launching of an app, Aadukalam (arena), since the ground situation was in favour of the DMK’s return to power and urged the social media activists to set the agenda on social media instead of just trending hashtags.