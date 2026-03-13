Assembly Session Prorogued
A notification from Lok Bhavan on Friday said the Governor was proroguing the session with immediate effect.
Chennai: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar prorogued the session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly that commenced on January 20, exercising the powers conferred on him by sub clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution on India.
A notification from Lok Bhavan on Friday said the Governor was proroguing the session with immediate effect.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story