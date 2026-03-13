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Assembly Session Prorogued

Tamil Nadu
13 March 2026 11:41 PM IST

A notification from Lok Bhavan on Friday said the Governor was proroguing the session with immediate effect.

Assembly Session Prorogued
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Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar — DC Image

Chennai: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar prorogued the session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly that commenced on January 20, exercising the powers conferred on him by sub clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution on India.

A notification from Lok Bhavan on Friday said the Governor was proroguing the session with immediate effect.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar tamil nadu assembly 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
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