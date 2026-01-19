Tamil Nadu Assembly Begins Today, Could Be Stormy

Chennai: The State Assembly session starting on Tuesday could be a stormy one as it is scheduled to open with the customary Governor’s address that could run into a controversy as in the previous years and being the last gathering of the present House, whose term would expire in a few months, it could be used by some members to trade sensitive charges.

With an air of uncertainty hanging over Governor R N Ravi reading out the address prepared by the State Government - he had either refused to read it out or made changes of his own or stormed out of the House before the playing of the national anthem in the past five years – the ruling party is keeping its fingers crossed.

The ruling party is also geared up to field a possible fusillade of questions during the proceedings that might see the presentation of only an interim Budget. Since the main opposition in the House, the AIADMK, recently levelled charges against the government, they might raise those issues in the House.

The agenda for the session would be known only after the Business Advisory Committee meets after the Governor’s Address on day one.

But whether the parties want to turn the session into an occasion for trading acrimonious charges and countercharges or wait for the elections to be called for to level allegations against each other is to be seen after the session progresses.

The ruling party might use the occasion to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre by pointing out the denial of funds to the State and the alleged step motherly treatment meted to the DMK government on various fronts.

Current controversies relating to the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) of Vijay are unlikely to be raised in the floor of the House since the fledgling party has no representation in the Assembly and has not yet struck any alliance with any of the other parties having members inside.