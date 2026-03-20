Army, Forest Dept Rescue Tourist From Deep Gorge in Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu) : A tourist was rescued in the early hours of Friday after falling into a 150-foot-deep gorge while attempting to take a selfie at the Oosimalai Viewpoint near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district. The victim, identified as Sivagurunathan of Chengalpet district, had visited the eco-tourism centre located on the Gudalur-Ooty National Highway, which is under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. Forest officials grew suspicious when the individual failed to exit the premises long after the visiting hours.

According to sources, the Fire and Rescue Services were immediately alerted and a search operation was launched. However, the mission faced significant hurdles due to the onset of darkness and the presence of wild animals, including elephants and tigers, in the dense forest area, forcing the fire department personnel to temporarily suspend their efforts.

Following the setback, Nilgiris Member of Parliament A Raja contacted senior military officials at the Wellington Cantonment to seek assistance. Based on the MP's request, a team of Army personnel joined the Forest Department in a coordinated midnight rescue operation.

The officials in a joint operation successfully reached the victim and brought him to safety at dawn. Officials stated that Sivagurunathan was rescued with minor injuries and has been provided with medical attention.