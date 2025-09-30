Are BJP And Congress Trying To Fish In Troubled Waters?

Chennai: The response of the top national parties, the BJP and the Congress, to the tragedy at the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) election rally at Karur on Saturday is so intriguing that it had triggered a speculation on the parties trying to fish in troubled waters and get closer to the TVK with the 2026 Assembly elections in mind.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaking to TVK president Vijay on Monday morning is seen as a bid to test the waters for an alliance. While the speculations that Rahul Gandhi and Vijay had discussed a tie-up for the 2026 elections could not be substantiated, doubts arise because recent developments had indicated a resentment among Congress leaders over their alliance with the DMK.

Since Vijay might have felt isolated after he and his party leaders were slammed for the tragedy that claimed 41 lives – he went into a shell for two days – the Congress is said to be making advances towards forging an alliance with the party in distress.

Otherwise, there is nothing to justify the visit of senior AICC leader K C Venugopal to Karur on Tuesday after Rahul Gandhi’s telephonic conversation with Vijay. When TNCC leaders, including the president K Selvaperunthagai had already called on the victims of the stampede, why should Venugopal fly down to Tamil Nadu is the mind boggling question that no one seems to have an answer.

A series of misunderstandings had erupted between Congress leaders in the State with the DMK on various fronts, including the latest complaint of Karur MP Jothimani of the DMK poaching local Congress leaders, but they had been mostly sorted out through the diplomatic dealings of Selvaperunthagai.

However, when an AICC leader Girish Chodankar spoke at a meeting in Tirunelveli recently, he said that the Congress was prepared to contest in 117 seats in the Assembly elections though it could actually fight it out in more constituencies. That move was seen as a preparatory bid to jettison the DMK because at that time itself, it was told that Chodankar was speaking with the connivance of Rahul Gandhi.

Now that allegation had gained more credence with Rahul Gandhi speaking to Vijay and then dispatching Venugopal to Karur. It is also said that Venugopal wants to rope in Vijay as an ally of the Congress for the Kerala Assembly elections since the actor has a substantial fan following in the neighbouring State.

The BJP’s interest in wooing Vijay became evident when the party assigned its MP Hema Malini, who originally hails from Tamil Nadu, as the leader of a team to enquire about the Karur tragedy. Landing in Karur, Hema Malini started making suggestive remarks blaming the police and supporting the claims of TVK supporters.

Could that be also seen as an attempt to woo the TVK into the NDA fold, though the actor had proclaimed that the BJP was his policy enemy. Or it could be even an attempt to discredit the DMK government. Whatever, both the national parties are trying to fish in the troubled political waters of Tamil Nadu.