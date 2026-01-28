Appavu Describes AIADMK–BJP Alliance as Incompatible

TIRUNELVELI: Assembly Speaker M. Appavu described the AIADMK–BJP alliance as an incompatible partnership and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to split minority votes in Tamil Nadu by projecting actor Vijay in politics in coordination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a laptop distribution programme under the ‘Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil’ (The World in Your Hands) scheme at the Tirunelveli Government College of Engineering on Wednesday, Appavu alleged that Vijay was playing into the hands of the BJP, much like AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in the northern states, to split the minority votes that back the DMK.

He also said the BJP has planned to weaken the AIADMK by diverting anti-DMK votes within the alliance using Vijay.

“Vijay has moved from acting in films to acting in politics alongside the Prime Minister,” Appavu said.

Referring to the contradictions within the NDA alliance, Appavu highlighted the divergent positions taken by its leaders on the demand for a 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community.

While Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss has been campaigning in support of the quota, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran has opposed it. These conflicting positions, in Appavu's view, exposed the lack of cohesion within the alliance.

The Speaker also criticised the Governor for leaving the Assembly without reading the customary address, stating that such conduct was contrary to established legislative convention. He alleged that the Governor’s action was not taken independently.

Earlier, Appavu distributed laptops to final-year students as part of the second phase of the scheme.

In Tirunelveli district, laptops are being provided to students from 128 government and private colleges. In the first phase, 9,703 students from 29 government and government-aided colleges received laptops, while in the second phase, 2,480 students from 27 private colleges were covered.

He urged the students to use the devices to enhance their employability and expand their knowledge, cautioning them against distractions.