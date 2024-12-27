Annamalai flogs himself as pledged

To criticise the state government and Police for their "apathy" in handling the sexual assault case of a student of Anna University, K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP president flogged himself outside his residence in Coimbatore on Friday.

The video of him flogging in front of several people outside his residence is making rounds on social media.

On Thursday Annamalai pledged to whipping himself six times, fasting for 48 days and not wearing sandals until DMK is removed from power.

He also alleged that Gnanasekaran, the accused was an office bearer of DMK. However, the allegations were denied by the ruling party.

He further alleged that the accused was a student wing office-bearer of the governing party while shoeing his pictures with DMK leaders.

According to Police, on Monday evening, a 37-year-old man barged into the university campus and sexually assaulted a second-year student at around 8 pm. He also beat a fourth-year male student, who was accompanying the victim.

The Police stated, "During the investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran of Kottur (a neighbourhood near the college) has been arrested in connection with the case. The suspect has given a confessional statement. He is doing business by running a biryani shop on the pavement."