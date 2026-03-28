Anna Varsity Sexual Harassment Case: Prof Held In Tirunelveli

CHENNAI / TIRUNELVELI: The professor from Anna University, Gnanavel Babu, was arrested in Tirunelveli after absconding in connection with sexual harassment charges filed by a girl student.

The arrest was carried out by the Kotturpuram all women police, which had earlier registered a case against the professor under multiple sections, including provisions of the Prevention of Harassment of Women Act.

According to the police, the complaint accuses the professor of behaving inappropriately with the student by allegedly exploiting her. He is said to have approached the student under the pretext of offering assistance and academic support, before engaging in misconduct.

Following the complaint, the accused reportedly went into hiding, prompting a search operation by the police. He was subsequently traced and apprehended in Tirunelveli.

The police confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to sexual harassment and offences against women. The accused is expected to be produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The incident has triggered concern within academic circles, with calls for stricter enforcement of safety mechanisms and grievance redressal systems within educational institutions.

He was suspended by the university. Further investigation is under way.