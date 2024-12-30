Anna University sexual assault: Vijay decries rising crimes against women

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay expressed deep anguish over the increasing crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, citing the recent sexual assault of a student at Anna University.



In a statement, Vijay criticized the ruling DMK government for its handling of law and order issues, urging collective efforts to make Tamil Nadu a safer state for women.



“Social atrocities against women and law and order violations are on the rise, even in educational institutions. As their brother, I am deeply pained by the growing number of sexual assault cases,” Vijay said. He further remarked that questioning the government on the issue would be futile.

Assuring his solidarity with women, Vijay encouraged them to focus on their education and strive towards achieving their goals. “Let us work together to create a safe Tamil Nadu. This is not just a dream but a responsibility we must share,” he said in his statement.



The actor’s remarks come amid heightened public outrage over crimes against women, with many demanding stronger action from the government.



