Anna University sexual assault case: Madras High Court orders SIT probe

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Saturday ordered an SiT probe in to Anna University sexual assault case.

The court also rapped Tamil Nadu police for victim blaming. It also ordered the state to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim for the serious lapse on the part of police in disclosing her details in the FIR published on the police website.

The court further directed the police to provide protection to the victim and her family.