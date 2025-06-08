Amit Shah Worships At Meenakshi Temple In Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah prayed at the Meenakshi temple here on Sunday and he was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple priests.

On his arrival, Shah was welcomed by Madurai Aadheenam pontiff Sri La a Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal. The pontiff presented the minister with a saffron shawl and gave him spiritual books.

Later, temple priests accorded him a ceremonial reception and Shah, accompanied by BJP leaders including Nainar Nagendran and Union Minister of State L Murugan, prayed at the famed ancient temple.

Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of Shah's visit.