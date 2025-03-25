Allowing another language will swallow Tamil

Chennai: History had proved that if a language was allowed to be imposed on a State, it would gobble up the mother tongue and hence Hindi imposition was not just about forcing a language on the State but destroying its culture, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Replying to the debate on the special call attention resolution in the State Assembly on Tuesday, Stalin said that he would soon make an announcement on the initiatives to be taken to safeguard the federal structure of the nation, gain State autonomy and uphold the State’s rights, which alone would protect Tamil language.

All political parties other than the BJP had expressed their support for the continuation of the two-language system, which was a legacy the State inherited from former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, who had declared on January 23, 1968 that all schools, colleges and universities in the State would only follow the two-language system and made it clear that the Union Government’s Hindi imposition was unacceptable.

The two language formula was not a principle but a law enacted by Annadurai, who was conversant in both Tamil and English, to ensure that English was employed for global communication and Tamil for interaction within the home State and it had been in vogue for the past half a century making the State prosperous, he said.

It was the two-language system that facilitated the people of Tamil Nadu to live throughout the world and make a mark in the global arena by reaching greater heights of success, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu was not against any language but was content with the learning of two languages alone.

The State would not prevent anyone from learning any language but at the same time would not allow any dominant language brought in to destroy Tamil, whatever language it might be and that principle was not being considered as the right approach by the neighboring States that were understanding it now.

There was a need to put an end to the ongoing attempt to subdue and dominate the States, the local mother tongues and the people of those States since they considered the States as their vassals, which had led to the denial of funds due to them.

But just to get an assistance of Rs 2000 crore or even if it was Rs 10,000 crore, the State would not accept the three-language system for it was not a money matter but something that concerned the Tamil race, the Tamil language, Tamil people and students and younger generation of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Dravidian Model government was no vassal to pledge the self-respect of the race in lieu of receiving some compensation but was one that would break all hurdles to overcome impediments because upholding social justice and protecting the mother tongue were its two eyes, he said.