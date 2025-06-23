Airfares Rise As Flights Take Detours Amidst Tensions

CHENNAI: The tensions in Iran and Israel are forcing airline companies to take detours to several destinations across the globe. Reduced number of flights, higher fuel cost and increased insurance premiums have increased air fares 30-80 per cent.

Aviation companies have changed their routes due to the unrest. The flying path over Pakistan was avoided during the India-Pakistan conflict and flights from the northern parts of the country were flying over Iran. With the conflict in the region, they are now forced to fly over Arabian sea to the US, Europe and GCC. “Some of the flights are taking the Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan route towards Russia also,” said Rikant Pitti, founder of EaseMyTrip.

“The change in flying paths- first to avoid Pakistan and then Iran and Israel – is not just a setback for tourism but for all travel. Business travel, medical travel, student travel and personal travel are equally affected. During times of unrest, people generally put their tour plans on hold,” said Iqbal Mulla, president, Global Tourism Council.

Further, several airline companies are cancelling flights, leading to lower availability of seats and higher fares. “We have seen 15-20 per cent cancellation in flights by carriers,” said Pitti.

Even otherwise, the higher fuel costs, increased flying hours and increased premiums are adding to the travel costs.

"The ongoing geopolitical tensions and resulting airspace restrictions are compelling airlines to reroute flights, especially on international routes. These disruptions are not only affecting the utilisation of airline fleets but are also contributing to a near-term reduction in supply,” said Manish Gupta, Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings.

Enhanced safety checks and increased regulatory oversight are adding to these constraints. As a result, there has been a steady rise in international airfares since early May 2025, with the trend accelerating post June 11th due to the escalation in Middle East tensions, which has necessitated further rerouting, he added.

According to Mulla, the aviation costs and airfares have gone up at least 30 per cent and in some cases it has been more. “Air fare from Delhi to Canada, which was available at Rs 78,000 -80,000 for round trip earlier, has gone up to Rs 1 lakh, depending upon the flight availability,” he said.

Pitti finds that air fares are higher by 15 to 20 per cent. The new bookings by travelers are slower by 10 to 15 per cent.