AIADMK Releases Manifesto

Chennai:After making promises to the voters in fragments, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released the party’s manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, most of which expansion of the party’s earlier assurances, though the free refrigerator for women heads of rice ration card holding families was a significant measure aimed at capturing women voters.

Releasing the manifesto at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the DMK government accusing it of being a commission, collection and corruption regime.



The manifesto listed the 297 promises to the voters under 31 heads. It was a blend of welfare measures and populist schemes most aimed at winning over the hearts of women voters, though complete waiver of educational loans would benefit all.



Targeting different sections of people through promises of benefits and sops, the AIADMK assured to increase the percentage of reservation for government school students applying for medical courses from the present 7.5 percent to 10 percent but only for those who cleared NEET.



Promising to remove the salary ceiling for journalists and media persons to enable them apply for the government pension scheme, the manifesto has schemes in the pipeline for farmers, an increase in the compensation for fishermen dying in fishing expeditions to Rs 25 lakh.

Among the other promises were to combat the drug menace in the State through systematic steps, free houses for the poor and a Rs 25,000 subsidy to five lakh women buying two wheelers.



Palaniswami accused the DMK of not fulfilling its promises given in the previous election but assured to honour all the promises given in the manifesto, which was prepared after a thorough research to know the needs of the people. The manifesto committee toured the entire State to know about people’s needs, he said.



He also reiterated the promises given in the first three phases of the manifesto that were released earlier like free bus rides for men, three free LPG cylinders for every family and pension for the elderly raised to Rs 2000 a month.



The AIADMK is likely to launch its campaign immediately from Mylapore, Palaniswami said, adding the people of the State had decided to throw the DMK out.

