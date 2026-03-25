AIADMK Releases First List of 23 Candidates for Assembly Polls

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK, leading the NDA in the state, on Wednesday released its first list of 23 candidates for the April 23 Assembly polls and renominated its chief K Palaniswami from his home turf of Edappadi constituency in Salem district. The AIADMK retained in its first list top leaders including K P Munusamy, Dindigul C Sreenivasan and Natham R Viswanathan and it named western region's star leaders SP Velumani, P Thangamani from Thondamuthur and Kumarapalayam.

Although Tamil nationalist NTK had already released its list of candidates for all the 234 seats, AIADMK is the first major party in the state to release its list of candidates, albeit in part.