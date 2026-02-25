AIADMK Releases 3rd Phase Of Manifesto

Chennai: Taking a serious swipe at the DMK, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the present misrule had caused serious distress to the people and promised a one-time ex-gratia payment of Rs 10,000 to the people to overcome the financial difficulties if his party was elected to power again the Assembly elections.

Unveiling the third phase of the party manifesto for the Assembly elections on the occasion of the celebrations of the birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, he said overall inflation and the high taxes levied by the DMK government had placed a heavy burden on the people.

The other promises of the Leader of the Opposition include a monthly payment to the unemployed who had registered with the employment exchange – Rs 2000 for graduates and Rs 1000 who had passed Plus Two – and an increase in the relief paid to fishermen during the lean period when fishing activity was banned.

Palaniswami started releasing the manifesto of his party in instalments, starting with the MGR birth anniversary on January 17 and then coming up with the second instalment on February 4. The third instalment marking the birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa also promised a Rs 1000 solatium along with the gift hamper distributed for Pongal every year.

For handloom weavers, he promised an increase in the free power, from the present 300 units to 400 units a month. For power loom weavers free power would be increased from 1000 units to 1400 units.

Another promise he handed out was for poor traders operating from the platform shops, whose cooperative bank loans would be waived. The earlier two phases of the manifesto too promised several improvisations to the schemes already implemented by the present government.

Speaking to the media after unveiling phase 3 of the manifesto, Palaniswami said his government would mobilize the necessary funds to honour the promise and would not just forget about them like the DMK government.