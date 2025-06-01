AIADMK Out to Bring Tamil Nadu Under BJP, Alleges Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday charged AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami with trying to bring Tamil Nadu under the BJP’s control and asserted that the state would not fall for Delhi’s invasion, fight against it and emerge victorious.

He also claimed the DMK’s alliance is one of the reasons for its continuing victory in the polls and the victorious alliance remains strong. He asked the partymen to function with the alliance party members with respect and affection besides adopting a magnanimous policy when contradictions arose to continue the successful journey.

Addressing the party’s general council meeting in Madurai, the DMK leader said ‘a BJP alliance government in Tamil Nadu’ would incite communal and caste riots, divide the people, not allow the children to study and plunge them in backwardness. He said there would be no industrial growth and such a government would impose Hindi and alien culture to destroy the uniqueness of Tamil Nadu, he said, asking the party functionaries and cadre to take the message to the people for next year’s Assembly election.

The AIADMK has gone to the control of the BJP and Mr Palaniswami is trying to bring Tamil Nadu also under the saffron party’s control, Mr Stalin said. Union home minister Amit Shah has visited Tamil Nadu several times but no Shah could rule Tamil Nadu as it would always be out of control for them, he reiterated.

The AIADMK leader pretended that he had snapped ties with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assumed that the DMK alliance could be broken. Since their wishes were not fulfilled, Mr Palaniswami went to Delhi, changed many cars, met Mr Shah and surrendered to him, the DMK president said.

When Mr Shah announced the alliance, Mr Palaniswami was humbly sitting beside him. The AIADMK leader acted in a similar way when former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala announced Mr Palansiwami as the chief minister. “This time, he did not prostrate before Amit Shah (like he did before Sasikala). We do not know if he did the same when he was alone with Amit Shah,” the DMK leader said.

Usually, a party which heads the alliance would announce the arrangement but Mr Shah declared the alliance. “As long as Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin and DMK are here, Tamil Nadu will not fall for Delhi’s invasion. Tamil Nadu will fight and it will emerge successful”, he asserted.

In a veiled reference to Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam led by actor Vijay, the Chief Minister said some new outfits are trying to deceive the youth claiming that they are the alternative and the DMK cadre should counter them also. The DMK alone has the organisational structure, principles and strong leadership to protect Tamil Nadu from the BJP, he reminded his cadre.