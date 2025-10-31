AIADMK Jettisons Sengottaiyan

Chennai: After putting up with the apparent rebellion of its Gobichettipalayam MLA and senior leader K A Sengottaiyan for quite some time, the AIADMK took a final decision on expelling him from the basis member of the party soon after he openly hobnobbed with leaders ousted from the party.

Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami made the announcement through a statement on Friday and cautioned party members against having any association with him. He accused the senior leader, who had been with the AIADMK since the time of party founder M G Ramachandran, of indiscipline and lowering the dignity of the party.

Strongly advocating the unity of the party for a long time, Sengottaiyan had wanted Palaiswami to take back expelled leaders like V K Sasikala, T T V Dinakaran and O Panneerselvam much to the disdain of Palaniswami who had put his foot down against the proposal.

Sengottaiayan also made a trip to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, triggering speculations of a split in the AIADMK that did not happen. However he is said to have continued to be in touch with the expelled leaders whom Palaniswami did not want to be back in the party.

After he travelled with those leaders to Pasumpom village in Ramanathapuram district to pay homage to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of the latter’s Remembrance Day, Palaniswami cracked the whip and dismissed him from the party.

Palaniswami had already stripped him of all party posts after he started the rebellion in favour of Sasikala and other leaders.