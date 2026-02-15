AIADMK Has Become Branch Office Of BJP: CM

CHENNAI: Alleging that the AIADMK had become a branch office of the BJP in the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin decried the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who did not have the spine to speak up for the people of the State and was caught in the grip of BJP’s servitude, was challenging him becoming an example for a what a politician should not be.

Speaking at a party event organized in Tirupattur on Saturday as part of ‘En Vaaku Chavadi, Vetri Chavadi’ (My polling booth, victorious booth) programme, covering 40 Assembly constituencies, Stalin lashed out at Palaniswami and said that a video of him was making its rounds in social media, showing him crawling before V K Sasikala to get the Chief Minister’s post.

Recalling some unsavoury incidents like the murders in Kodanad estate, the killing of a father and son at the police station in Sathankulam, the Pollachi sex scandal, police firing at innocent protestors opposing the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi, he said that they all happened during the AIADMK rule.

He also said that the AIADMK had supported the BJP in passing the three controversial Farm Bills in Parliament and committed a series of faux pas by not questioning the BJP government on anything that was done against the interest of the State.

Calling upon his party functionaries to highlight the various schemes and achievements of the DMK government, he said the anti-people attitude of the BJP should also be exposed and the people made to understand that the AIADMK was just a branch of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

By explaining the conspiracy of the BJP against Tamil Nadu and driving home the point that all the welfare schemes launched by the DMK were at risk of being stopped if the BJP-AIADMK was voted to power, the State needed to be saved, he said.

On depositing Rs 5000 in the accounts of all the beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Stalin said that it was done to beat a conspiracy hatched by the BJP which had set up a person from Puducherry to approach the courts against the scheme aimed at depriving the women beneficiaries of the assistance that they were receiving now.