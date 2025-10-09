AIADMK Had Over 25 Groups: Udhay

Chennai:The AIADMK now had over 25 groups led by various leaders like Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala, T T V Dinakaran and K A Sengottaiyan, deputy chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Wednesday.

Addressing DMK office-bearers at Thiruvarangam, which he visited as part of his campaign tour of the State that began at Kanchipuram on September 9, Udhaynidhi Stalin criticized the AIADMK as a ‘slave’ of the BJP and said that Palaniswami was now known as ‘masked’ Palaniswami after he was caught covering his face during visit to Delhi.



Replying to Governor R N Ravi for referring to the State’s slogan. ‘Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win,’ raising the question as to whom the DMK government was fighting and whom would they defeat, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu was fighting the governor himself for the last four years as he always refused to give sanction to Bills passed by the Assembly.



In that count, Chief Minister M K Stalin was winning the legal battles against the Governor, he pointed out and added the State had also won the legal fight against the Union BJP government that had been refusing to release funds for the State.



Criticizing Palaniswami for changing his stand after declaring just four months ago that his party would not align with the BJP and now averring that the AIADMK would always be indebted to the BJP, he said for Palaniswami it either about changing cars (as he did in New DelhI) or legs, shifting from J Jayalalithaa’s to Sasikala’s to Dinakaran’s to Narendra Modi’s.



Accusing the BJP of depriving the State of its rights, he said Tamil Nadu had won a legal battle on the implementation of the NEP in the State .